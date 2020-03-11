Special Olympics South Dakota cancels basketball tournament amid coronavirus fears

Special Olympics South Dakota has canceled this weekend’s state basketball tournament in Pierre as a precaution because of the coronavirus.

CEO Daryl Nordquist says Special Olympics International strongly advised all state chapters to cancel all pending events.

Nordquist says scheduling conflicts don’t allow them to reschedule the tournament.

He says over 1500 athletes and volunteers are affected.

The decision to cancel this weekend’s Special Olympics South Dakota State Basketball Tournament came before the announcement the coronavirus had been found in South Dakota. So far, five cases have been reported.