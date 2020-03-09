Dakota News Now Special Report: Coronavirus

COVID-19 has spread fear and concern across the United States as more cases are being confirmed, daily, at home and abroad.

In our coronavirus special report, we share information, dispell myths and offered tips and resources for combatting the coronavirus - should the outbreak inevitably find its way to the Sioux Empire.

You can watch our full special report above.

According to data from Johns Hopkins, there have been over 110,000 reported global cases of the virus, as of March 6th, 2020.

Interactive resource: Johns Hopkins interactive web-based dashboard

As of March 6th, cases in the U.S. topped 500 over the weekend. Two cases have been reported in Minnesota near Minneapolis, three cases were reported in Douglas County, Nebraska. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed eight cases in Johnson County, Iowa.

Visit South Dakota's Department of Health's website, here.

