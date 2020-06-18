Dakota News Now Special Report: Racism in America

Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery.

The deaths of these individuals, and many others like them, has lead to protests across the nation and heightened conversations over the past month especially, about racism and police brutality. While we understand it's a topic that can be difficult for many to talk about.

We're committed, long-term, to look beyond just the headlines.

Throughout our half-hour special report, we bring you stories from people of color in our community, talking about the issues they face on a day-to-day basis, as well as, discussion on how we move to make changes.