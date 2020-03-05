Sports betting in Deadwood set for vote on November ballot

A mild gold rush has ensued since 2018 when states received the green light to legalize sports betting. As of now, 13 states have legalized sports betting and six more are close to joining the rest of the crowd.

Photo courtesy: MGN

Iowa helped get the ball rolling in the Midwest by becoming a central hub for neighboring states that have not taken that step just yet. Plenty of states are looking to take some of the $32 million dollars of revenue gained in Iowa over the past fiscal year. Illinois and Missouri are passing legislation that will open up the sports betting world to the Land of Lincoln and the Show-Me State.

Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort staff have soaked up a lot of the bettors in Sioux Falls and the tri-state area, but further west into the Mountain Time Zone, Deadwood gaming leaders would like to incorporate similar in-person and online betting platforms for people that want to do the same thing in the Black Hills.

"Something similar to what Iowa is doing, where there are sports wagering lounges in the casinos and you can go in and sign up, but have that mobile gaming option," said Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman.

Iowa gaming commissioners have taken notes from the states that have previously entered the sports betting world and admit it has not been perfect but the issues have been few and far between as well.

"Some of the more challenging types of things that we dealt with is just getting a handle on all of the different types of wagers that are available," said Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko.

Ohorilko admits there is some benefit to being first in the market but admits the revenue will change in Iowa with neighboring states able to retain their constituents.