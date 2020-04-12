Spreading positivity through music during the COVID-19 pandemic

Chris Hintz loves music and how it can bring people together.

“I like people, I'm an extrovert, so giving high fives, giving fist bumps, and a hug to a random person that we know,” said Hintz.

That’s something he’s been missing since this pandemic began. His company Pinnacle Productions helps create a special experience at events such as wedding and corporate gatherings

“For us it had a pretty dramatic effect on our overall business model. It's kind of like everything came to a screeching halt,” said Hintz.

April is usually when his business starts to pick up and get busy with events, but instead he’s been doing a lot of zoom calls and conferencing with clients that are being affected by the pandemic.

“We are still working diligently to help our clients plan for either a virtual event, a smaller event if they're still planning on something in that time frame or have them push dates, postpone,” said Hintz.

His company is also working on polishing up on their live streaming capabilities. Hintz saw that there were DJs live streaming music, so he decided to have his company try it out for fun.

"The response I got was insane, like there were a hundred people watching at one point and I had a ton of messages. And when I got off my phone had blown up with text messages and my Facebook messenger blew up too. You know just with people saying ‘you know we're dancing in our living room. Thank you so much for the positivity and the jams are what we really needed right now,’”said Hintz.

He decided to make the live streams a regular occurrence. Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Chris spins jams from his basement and streams it over facebook live.

“So what we're trying to do is stream some parts of normal life. Like music has this really innate sense of uniting us and we all remember certain songs as the soundtrack to our life. So when we're able to touch back on some of those things that happen when life was normal, it's really bringing joy and positivity to other people,” said Hintz.

People all across the globe have tuned into the live streams to request songs they'd like to hear.

“I've been really surprised by the support and really to be quite frank excited to be able to do it. It's something that I look forward to and knowing other people look forward to it as well is something that makes me very, very happy,” said Hintz.

It's his way to spread some positivity during a time that doesn't feel so positive.

You can check out his live streams here

