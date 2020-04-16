Spring snow storm set to bring winter back to Nebraska, Iowa

Residents in Nebraska and Iowa are bracing for a spring snow storm that could drop three-quarters of a foot of snow in some places.

Snow began falling overnight in western Nebraska, and is expected to continue throughout Thursday as the storm moves east across the state into Iowa.

The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories for most of Nebraska until 7 p.m., and for the southern half of Iowa until 7 a.m. Friday.

The service says a swath from Scottsbluff to Omaha could see up to 6 inches of snow, while Lincoln could get up to 8 inches. In Iowa, the service says some parts of southern Iowa could get up to 9 inches.

