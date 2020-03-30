Springfield man leads officer on early afternoon vehicle chase

Charges are pending against two people from Springfield, SD, who took a police officer on a brief chase through Pierre Monday afternoon.

Pierre Police captain Bryan Walz says 25-year-old Ramiro Gonzalez was observed making a traffic violation shortly before 1 pm. The officer attempted to stop Gonzalez’s vehicle but Gonzalez drove away. The four-minute chase ended with Gonzalez running his vehicle into a light pole in the 100 block of East Missouri Avenue.

Gonzalez fled the scene while his passenger, Amanda Runs Above, also of Springfield, remained with the vehicle and was taken into custody. Gonzalez was located in the 200 block of East Island View Drive and taken into custody.

Several charges related to the chase are pending against both Gonzalez and Runs Above.