Staff member at Sioux Falls elementary school diagnosed with COVID-19

Officials say a staff member at a Sioux Falls elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual works at Laura Wilder Elementary, according to Sioux Falls School District spokesperson Ben Schumacher.

Schumacher said all parents and staff members at Laura Wilder have been notified of the confirmed case. The district has provided guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health to families and staff.

All public schools in South Dakota have been closed for over a week due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that all schools will remain closed until May 1.

As of the latest statewide county Tuesday, 30 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and five of those have been confirmed in Minnehaha County. Officials have not yet clarified whether this case is among those already listed in the state's count.