Stampede, USHL season suspended due to COVID-19

The USHL announced Thursday that it's suspended the season effective immediately, impacting the Sioux Falls Stampede.

The USHL Board of Directors made the decision unanimously with the "best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials, and fans in mind."

All activities including, practices, workouts, and meetings have been canceled.

The USHL is closely monitoring the situation to determine the next steps regarding the 2019-20 season.