Stand-up paddleboarding coming to Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls

Friessen Development is working with Flow and Paddle to offer a variety of stand-up paddleboarding classes and rentals at Lake Lorraine starting Thursday. Flow and Paddle is a company owned by Cassandra Willett. Willett is a certified stand-up paddleboard instructor. She started this company in 2019 offering classes at area lakes and on the big Sioux River.

Now she plans to offer stand-up paddleboarding classes exclusively at Lake Lorraine as well as private lessons. Prices range from $10 to $40. Classes include stand-up paddleboarding yoga, stand-up paddleboarding fit, and beginner classes for adults and kids.

Clients will have to sign a waiver, but everything they need for the class will be provided to them. No other public activities are allowed on Lake Lorraine since it's privately owned.

"Our family always had a goal of bringing activities on the water as we built up the development,” said Patty Vognild, Vice President of Friessen Development, Inc., the entity developing Lake Lorraine. “We see Flow and Paddle as a natural fit with making Lake Lorraine a destination.”

