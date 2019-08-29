Start of school delayed in Redfield

Classes in the Redfield School District will begin on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the original start date.

While the delay is an inconvenience, the Superintendent George Seiler, doesn't think it will create too big of an issue for students.

"We've really tried to adhere to a later start to allow the construction to go as long as it can before we have the students coming into the buildings," said Redfield Superintendent George Seiler.

"Usually like most districts we start towards the end of August, maybe that last full week," Seiler said.

The delayed start does have a positive side.

"With us being so close to Huron, we have the State Fair, it allows the families a little bit more time for vacation," Seiler said.

Superintendent Seiler recognizes the late starts aren't ideal.

Starting classes this late into the year does have it's downfalls.

"We have our volleyball players, our cross country, our golf, our football teams that are already gearing up so that can be kind of a drawback when we don't have school, they're still showing up," said Seiler.

He just hopes to have a successful start to his first year with the Redfield School District, even with the later start.

"We're excited and hopefully they'll be well rested considering they got a little extra break this year," said Seiler.

As for when classes will start in the future, Superintendent Seiler would love to get back on track starting next year.

"That will be dependent on the calendar committee once we get together and develop that calendar," Seiler said.

The delay has put students back two weeks.