Starting Friday: Junior Achievement's MOVE4JA virtual Black Hills race

Junior Achievement of South Dakota is kicking off the MOVE4JA Virtual Black Hills Race on Friday.

MOVE4JA gives South Dakotans the chance to get up and move while practicing social distancing from the comfort of their own homes.

Participants track their workouts and watch as they move along the 32-mile path through the Black Hills. Participants log their runs, walks, yoga, Pilates, yard work, and other physical activities.

You can register here for $25.

All funds will go to provide the JA Experience to students in grades K-12 in Sioux Falls and Harrisburg during the 2020-21 school year.

The top contestants in three categories will be recognized: Fastest Mileage Time, Highest Total Miles, and Most Funds Raised

The event runs until May 15.