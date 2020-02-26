State Senate advances bill establishing 'Dakota's Promise' scholarship

The South Dakota Senate has passed a bill to establish a needs-based scholarship program in South Dakota.

SB 72 would create the "Dakota's Promise" scholarship. It still needs approval in the House.

The Senate passed a similar bill last year, but it failed in the House. Sen. John Wiik of Big Stone City says this year's bill uses two-million dollars in one-time money, and is basically a pilot program. He also said eligibility for the scholarship is based not only on need, but also on merit.

Dakota Radio Group reports no one spoke against the measure on the Senate floor.

Supporters say South Dakota is the only state in the union without a

needs-based scholarship.