State Supreme Court upholds sentence of man charged with killing teen

The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the sentence of a man who admitted to killing a teen during a drug rip gone wrong in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say 20-year-old Dylan Holler shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Stonehouse at Bakker Park in 2017.

The shooting took place when Holler and another teen allegedly tried stealing marijuana from Stonehouse. Holler was 18 at the time.

Holler later pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, and was sentenced to 80 years in prison, with 40 of those years suspended.

Holler's attorneys appealed the sentence, saying it was too harsh. He also argued the judge did not consider his circumstances, including a rough childhood where he and his mother were beaten by his father.

