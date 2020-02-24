State Theatre inches closer to opening by mid-2020

Good news regarding the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

The highly anticipated re-opening is inching closer and closer as the building is close to being completely renovated.

Here's an inside look at the most recent updates and what we can expect opening day, set for the middle of 2020.

The State Theatre has seen major renovations throughout 2019.

Steven Dahlmeier, State Theatre's General Manager, said, "The stencil work all of the detailed painting that goes in up along the ceiling, around the proscenium, the organ chambers All of that detail work took quite a while."

The theatre that was covered up in white paint and left unfinished for decades is now starting to come alive again.

"The work that our painters have done and subcontractors have brought it back to life and it's exciting to see all the detail on how it was back in 1926 when it opened."

The next phase of renovation includes major steps toward serving its initial purpose as a theatre.

"So, the next phase of the project will be finishing out the floor, leveling it out to get it ready for recliner seats that'll be going in later this Spring, working up on the stage to get it prepared for the curtain and the screen that'll be going up."

The theatre has received about $5 million from the City of Sioux Falls and Denny Sanford.

"The funding we received, helped us get this far. So we'll have the main floor open, the concessions area, and we'll be able to show movies 7 days a week once we open later this year."

The final phase involves renovating the upper balcony, which the theatre still needs about $2.5 million to complete.

"Our plan no matter what is this main level will be open this year and then the balcony, once we receive the funds for that then we'll proceed with that."

"I mean we've been anticipating this date and I know everybody else has too. There's a lot of people wondering when is it actually gonna be completed so we're really excited to get it open."

Once the theatre is open, they said they're going to need plenty of volunteers to help run operations.

If you're interested in volunteering, donating or both, here's a link to the theatre's website.

