State, federal leaders conflicted with meat processing distribution

If the coronavirus has not affected most of the world already, it is certainly getting there. Less food is likely to be available as grocers are reducing the distribution to compensate for a log jam for meat producers. It first became prevalent when huge meat processors like Tysons, JBS, and Smithfield were hit by burgeoning cases of COVID-19 at their facilities. The producers sending the animals to these large facilities were turned around and left with few to no options to sustain the feed for their animals.

This is not to say smaller meat lockers have not been an option, but the volume of livestock that is coming through has been enough to get the attention of the manager at the meat locker in Renner. Within his 40 years of working, this is in a class of its own.

A Wyoming State Representative identified this as a problem that is becoming exacerbated because of the pandemic, but it has slowly been crippling local communities for years. Representative Tyler Lindholm overseas counties in northeastern Wyoming and ranches when he is not at the State Capitol in Cheyenne. During this past legislative session, he introduced to Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon an amendment that would help to prevent too much dependence within a few meat processors.

For larger distribution across state lines, a plant site needs federal inspection and that costs tens of millions of dollars which most local farmers and ranchers do not have to spare. To counteract this log jam in production and provide more power locally, a new Wyoming law focuses on shares of herds of animals that can be fractionalized. Allowing a share then allows someone to pick up various amounts of product as long as the share is sold before the animal is slaughtered.

"Essentially you're paying for that share for the ownership and then you're going to pay the rancher for the beef when you get it," Representative Lindholm said.

Lindholm has been monitoring the dilemma in neighboring South Dakota and has commended Senator Mike Round's efforts to rectify this situation, but knows there is more help needed federally to make a difference. Rounds discussed during one of our town halls on Facebook that there is an investigation into a possible imbalance in the market to discover if packers are manipulating the market, or if changes need to be made within the law. He also says Congress has asked President Trump to renegotiate with Canda and Mexico to allow for mandatory labeling of beef products so consumers can decide what type of product they want to purchase.