State parks open house weekend looks different amid pandemic

State parks have had a few busy days hosting South Dakota's annual Open House and Free Fishing weekend.

While they usually expect a big turnout, officials said this year differs from past years.

The Open house is a kick off to the summer camping season with free fishing and free park entrance license. With many people spending more time at home, the say they’re looking forward to a good, but safe turn out.

District Park Supervisor Justin Thede says most campgrounds in South Dakota are full for the first weekend.

“We expect high numbers and volume of fishermen especially on the Missouri River," said Thede.

Lake Vermillion Recreation Area Park Manager Derek Dorr says their area expects similar results.

Dorr said, “Being in Lake Vermillion, it’s usually a very very busy weekend. Anytime we have a cancellation in the campground it’s getting picked up right away."

Dorr said they’re taking several steps to maintain safety, “Where the fishing is hot or typical places where lots of people gather or we try to put signs out to remind people social distancing is still a thing even though you're outside.”

While they anticipate a good turnout, Dorr said it’s possible to camp and fish while maintaining distance if you’re smart about it.

“Our campsites are very far apart from each other. We’ve got very decent, spacious use area. So, if you are mindful of that six foot distance camping, fishing, anything outdoors, you can really do and be very safe at it.”

Friday was the first day they’ve had their bathrooms open, this provides an important service for park goers. That’s why Game Fish & parks is asking for the public’s help to maintain safety.

“The comfort stations are obviously used by multiple people and we are going to do our best to keep them clean, but any help we can get from the general public is much appreciated with those things. So, keep it clean and social distanced and we’ll be able to keep these things open," said Dorr.

Thede says he hopes it’ll provide a safe place for people to come out and relax, "Maybe they can feel a sense of normalcy and just give them an opportunity to get back to that South Dakota heritage.”

Free Fishing weekend ends tonight at 11:59 P.M., but they're anticipating campgrounds to continue to stay full through the summer.