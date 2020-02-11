State parks summer camping reservations opening this weekend

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks says reservations for summer stays in state parks open this weekend.

February 15 is the first-day people can make camping reservations. On Friday, May 15, state parks will have an open house weekend and kick off the season.

Reservations for the following dates become available 90 days before arrival.

Campsites become available at 7 a.m. Central Time on the first day of the 90-day window, but reservations for available campsites can be made until the day you arrive. The 90-day window calendar can be found online at campsd.com.

Reservations can be made 24 hours a day, both online and by calling 1.800.710.2267. Taxes and reservation fees may apply.

