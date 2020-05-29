State to launch remote police training program in Sioux Falls

South Dakota officials have announced plans to develop a remote law enforcement training program in Sioux Falls.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced the program Friday, saying it was made possible by a partnership between the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The program will start in the fall of 2020, pending approval from the South Dakota Law Enforcement Standards & Training Commission.

Ravnsborg said on average the City of Sioux Falls sends 24 police recruits per year to Pierre for their initial training. The new remote training option will allow Sioux Falls to train 45 officers in that time.

“The remote training program in Sioux Falls will help us to return our officer staffing to authorized strength levels and best serve and protect the people of our great city,” Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns said.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is authorized for 274 sworn officers.