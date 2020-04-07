Employee at Yankton Walmart pharmacy tests positive for COVID-19

State health officials are warning about a possible COVID-19 exposure risk after an employee at a Yankton pharmacy tested positive for the disease.

The Department of Health said Tuesday that the employee worked at the pharmacy at the Yankton Walmart.

The employee reported working two days, March 25 and March 30, while able to transmit the virus to others.

The employee worked between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 25, and worked between 12 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 30. Officials are advising anyone who visited the pharmacy at those times to monitor themselves for symptoms through April 13.

A CDC screening tool is available on the state's COVID-19 website, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

If you develop symptoms, health officials say you should call your health care provider immediately and avoid contact with other people.