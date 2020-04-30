Statewide event aims to encourage unity, hope across South Dakota

Let It Shine South Dakota will happen across the state Friday night. People are encouraged to go outside of their homes between 9:30 PM and 10:00 PM and shine a light. It can be a flashlight or a cell phone, anything that lights up the sky. Organizers are encouraging people to get creative and do something fun at your business or with your family. They don't want people to use this as an excuse to be in a large group though.

An event similar to this happened the end of March, just in Sioux Falls though. It was so successful, organizers decided to take it statewide. As people shine a light, drones and videographers in helicopters and planes will capture South Dakotans letting it shine.

Organizers hope that shining a light will bring hope and unity among South Dakotans. They're encouraging people to shine a light for frontline workers, for leaders making decisions, for teachers, and for those feeling loss and despair.

They're also hoping to raise money for the South Dakota Community Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund. This fund is aimed at helping verified nonprofits and community organizations directly addressing the needs of those affected by the virus. Those needs can be things like food and rent.