Stay safe Minnesota, order helps some local businesses reopen

A promising sign for Minnesotans as local stores are no longer dormant and conversations are once again filling the space within brick and mortar establishments.

For Dawn Heidebrink, her usual routine as the owner of 'The Clothier By Dawn' was slowly changing as the pandemic continued suffocating the world.

She remembers how tough it was closing her doors for a short period of time, but found new hope within her own community by helping Coborn grocery shoppers online.

It did not take long for her to integrate a new way to softly open the doors to her business again.

That included scheduling appointments for people to come in and shop.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's new measure means the stay at home order expired on May 18.

That original order directed Minnesotans to stay home except for essential needs and services.