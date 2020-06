Sioux Falls City councilor Theresa Stehly is calling for a recount of the city council's At-Large race.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Stehly fell just 110 votes behind her challenger Alex Jensen.

Stehly had been trailing Jensen since results started coming in Tuesday night and the gap between the two narrowed throughout the day Wednesday as more ballots were counted.

Alex Jensen has not yet released a statement on the results.