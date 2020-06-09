Step Forward to Prevent Suicide event goes virtual

This year, the Step Forward to Prevent Suicide event organized by the Helpline Center is going virtual. Organizers said it's so important now to make sure the programs offered to prevent suicide are available for people.

This event will be held virtually on Sunday, June 14th. The annual event will be held on Facebook Live and YouTube Live at 9:00 AM Sunday because of COVID-19.

Usually for this event, people gather at Falls Park to honor and uplift those who have been impacted by a loss of a loved one because of suicide. Organizers and the 2020 Step Forward spokesperson will read the name of loved ones and do a small balloon release to honor them. The spokesperson for 2020 is Sam Breske.

The event funds many suicide prevention programs, trainings, and support groups. 100% of the funds raised stay local.