Stores working hard to handle shoppers demands during coronavirus outbreak

Lewis Drug, the Sioux Falls-based retailer, is having a little better luck than other stores keeping some in-demand items in stock.

That's because they can use some different suppliers that big-box national retailers aren't able to access based on the quantities they need to buy.

Best advice – check back often. The store itself is being sanitized constantly we're being told and they have added sanitizer stands throughout the store for customers.

The pharmacists also have been busy and you can access them through a drive-through if you're needing to pick up medications.

And a new business opens Wednesday in Sioux Falls.

Spellbound Magic Shop and Parlour Theater is ready for business at 41st Street and Marion Road.

Owner and magician Travis Nye decided while he couldn't make COVID-19 disappear, he could get creative with how he managed his business opening.

If you want, you can go in to shop his assortment of tricks, gags, and pranks.

But he's also going to be demonstrating products through Facebook and has a magic kit ready to sell with up to 10 tricks that he will deliver right to your house.

So, if you're in need of a little magic to keep the kids entertained – you're in luck.