Storm closes roads in Black Hills

Officials say a fast-moving storm through the Black Hills made driving treacherous in some spots and presented a challenge for voters heading to the polls on Tuesday for a Rapid City school bond election.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for the northern and central areas of the Black Hills, where many roads were closed or impassable, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory was posted for the remainder of western South Dakota. Preliminary reports by the weather service show that 5 inches of snow had fallen in downtown Rapid City and more than 7 inches was recorded in Spearfish and Belle Fourche.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

