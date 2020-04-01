Storm expected to deliver snow to Black Hills

An approaching cold front will bring radical changes to the Black Hills where the 60s this week will give way to more winter-like weather.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the region which could get 6 inches (15 centimeters) or more of snow by late Thursday.

Forecasters expect rain will change to snow by Wednesday evening. The storm system is also expected to include strong winds.

The sun returns Friday with temperatures climbing above freezing.

