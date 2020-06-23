Storybook Land Festival cancelled this year

"The Storybook Land Festival is a variety of things, entertainment, often music or theater or story tellers," said David Eckert, the Cultural Arts Supervisor with the Aberdeen Recreational Cultural Center.

For 40 years the Storybook Land Festival has brought thousands of people to the Hub City.

"The last few years were in the almost four to seven thousand range, so last year was our record attendance and we were just shy of 7,000. I think 6,700-6,800, I think somewhere in there," Eckert said.

Casey Weismantel with the Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau says the festival is always a popular event.

"It's just been a staple in Aberdeen for many years," said Casey Weismantel with the Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau.

COVID-19 ha forced the organizers to shut down the event this year.

"It's a loss for Aberdeen and it's a loss for all those little kids in general that love to come out for those events," Weismantel said.

"A variety of challenges we faced, the visitors authors and artists, they cancelled all their performances for the Summer, funding was a challenge for us, everything was being delayed," said Eckert.

The plans for hosting next years event are already in the works.

"We're starting ahead of the game already, we have people that committed. Entertainers, and artists, and authors that have committed to next years show," Eckert said.