A summer music series at a local winery is set to return early next month.

The Summer Porch Series and Sangria Sundays at Strawbale Winery will begin in early March.

Organizers say this year's events will include social distancing measures and limited capacity in the tasting room due to COVID-19.

The first Summer Porch Series will begin June 4. The first Sangria Sunday is June 7.

You can find more information on Strawbale's website.