Study ranks Avera St. Luke's among top 20 community hospitals

A national health group has ranked Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen as one of the best community hospitals in the country.

The National Rural Health Association named the hospital among the top 20 highest-ranked prospective payment system hospitals in the country, based on an evaluation by Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The evaluation uses 50 different indicators, including cost, quality, outcomes, and financial stability.

“The honor earned by these facilities recognizes the hard work of Avera professionals,” Avera Health CEO Bob Sutton said. “This news reminds us of the important place we have in the lives of many who depend on us for care.”

Avera's hospitals in Mitchell, Yankton, Pierre, and Spirit Lake, Iowa also ranked among the top 100 in the analysis.

