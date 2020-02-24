Study ranks Sioux Falls among 'hardest working' cities

A new analysis found Sioux Falls to be one of the "hardest working" cities in the country.

Sioux Falls ranked 20th nationwide in WalletHub's "Hardest Working Cities in America" list.

The consumer-finance website released the study Monday.

Researchers looked at 116 different cities across 11 different metrics, including average hours per work week, employment rate, and volunteerism.

Sioux Falls ranked first overall in share of workers with multiple jobs. It also ranked highly in employment rate and average hours worked.

Fargo, N.D. ranked 33rd in the study.

WalletHub.com is a personal finance website which performs independent research on a number of consumer subjects.