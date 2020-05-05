Study ranks South Dakota as state with fewest coronavirus restrictions

A new study suggests South Dakota has the fewest COVID-19 restrictions of any state in the country.

The consumer finance website WalletHub.com released the study Tuesday.

Researchers analyzed nine different metrics, including travel restrictions and face mask requirements. South Dakota had the fewest restrictions in shelter-in-place orders, reopening of non-essential businesses, reopening of restaurants and bars, and requirements to wear a face mask in public.

North Dakota had the third fewest restrictions, while Iowa had the tenth fewest. Hawaii had the most restrictions, according to the study.

WalletHub.com is a personal finance website which performs independent research on a number of consumer subjects.

More: Read the full WalletHub report here