Study shows heavy impact of moving scams

Moving can be a stressful time for anyone, and it can be especially stressful if your belongings never make it from point A to point B.

The Better Business Bureau is warning those in the process of moving on what to look out for to avoid being scammed.

Russell is a victim of a moving scam and said, “We felt like we were totally betrayed and lost and abandoned.”

The Better Business Bureau conducted a study surrounding moving scams and the study gives specific examples of people who’ve been scammed, such as Russell.

"We didn’t realize what all had happened until we went out later, about a month after that, and we walked in expecting to see the stuff that we had planned on living within our new home for the rest of our lives and we were just horrified,” said Russell.

Russell was moving from Nebraska to Oregon when he was overcharged and his belongings showed up late and damaged to his new home.

Angela Drake with the Sioux Falls moving company ‘Two Men and A Truck’ says if you’re considering a company to help you move, ask around.

Drake said, “Talk to your family and friends if they’ve moved recently who did they use? Word of mouth is huge, don’t just look at the company’s website look at Google, look at Facebook, look at all the places that are doing reviews, and that are collecting reviews.”

Once you find your company, Drake says there should be no lack of communication.

"Communication is key, anytime you are using a reputable company you’re going to hear from them, number one, when you call us. You’re going to get great information from us, you’re going to get an email after you book from us,” Drake said.

Drake adds the communication carries on throughout the moving process.

The Better Business Bureau emphasized that when moving look for red flags like does the moving truck have a company name on it and find third-party reviews.

And if you decide to move, Drake recommends researching early.

"As soon as you know your dates get a hold of a mover, making sure that you’re checking for references making sure they are insured and bonded. Watch for those red flags,” Drake added, “If the price seems too good to be true, guess what it probably is.”

You can check the Better Business Bureau’s website, bbb.org, to see reviews and ratings for moving companies to help avoid scams.