Sturgis City Council goes ahead 'toned down' rally plan

The uncertainty of COVID-19 will mean a toned down 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally come August.

Dakota Radio Group reports the Sturgis City Council on Monday night chose an option to welcome in bikers for this year’s event – but, other than the usual motorcycle parking on Main Street, there will be few events.

Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie says in an effort to try and avoid large crowds on Main Street, the city will have no photo towers, no opening ceremony, no entertainment or events at Rally Point and no B-1 Bomber flyover.

Vendors will also a set of guidelines and protocols they will have to follow to protect their employees and customers.

Ainslie says this has been a tough decision for the council, and because they couldn’t close down the city, they felt this was their best option.

If a health advisory comes down from the state department of health, Ainslie says governor’s office or health care providers, the mayor could declare an emergency.

Ainslie says they will keep their good deeds program going during the rally so those with underlying health issues or the elderly will not have to leave their homes. He says the city is also working on setting up mass testing for residents after the rally. Ainslie says the city has been working closely with Monument Health – who own hospitals in Rapid City, Sturgis and Spearfish on the rally issue.

The vote comes after area businesses and organizers said they would move ahead with the rally regardless of the city's decision.