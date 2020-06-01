Summer camps begin Monday at Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion is entering its second phase of reopening Monday, which includes the beginning of Summer camps. The Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center Museums will also open up to the public. The museums have been closed to the public since the middle of March out of an abundance of caution to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Summer camps will start Monday with smaller groups and consistent instructors for each camp. There will be physical distancing and additional cleaning protocols to try and keep everyone as healthy as possible.

The Pavilion has implemented timed ticketing for the museums to help guests register in advance for a visit. It's encouraged but not required. Tickets can be reserved for two different sessions. The morning session is from 10:00 AM until 1:30 PM. The afternoon session is from 1:30 PM until 5:00 PM.