Summit League, Premier Center add new measures as Coronavirus precautions

Summit League officials have deployed new measures at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center amid Coronavirus precautions.

1. Hand sanitizers have been added to the media room, scorer's table, press row, hospitality areas, and locker rooms.

2. Locker rooms will be sanitized before and after each competition.

3. Signage will be placed in public restrooms stressing the importance of handwashing.

The League requests that all staff, fans, member institutions, and volunteers follow the CDC guidelines which include:

1. Avoid close contact with people who are sick

2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

3. Stay home if you are sick

4. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and immediately dispose of the tissue in the trash.

5. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

6. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Officials are also recommending a fist or forearm bump to replace traditional post-game handshakes.

