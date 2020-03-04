Summit League court recieves special treatment in offseason

One of the largest sporting events in Sioux Falls will take place inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center this upcoming weekend.

The Summit League Tournament tips-off Saturday, and crews have been working to ensure the venue is ready.

The Summit League Basketball Championships starts a week after State Wrestling ends at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, and that week is much needed to get the venue ready to host a new sport.

The most important part of that transformation is the floor.

During the first three weeks in March, the Premier Center will host wrestling, basketball, football, and hockey; and all of those sports require a different playing surface.

Director of Sales and Public Relations at the Premier Center, Rick Huffman said, “So, we just finished putting ice in last night, and then we got this blackboard that goes on top of the ice that’s an insulated board. Often times we just build on top of that.”

Currently, the Premier Center staff is preparing for the Summit League Basketball Championships starting Saturday. So, let the court building begin.

“The court is made up of individual squares or rectangles of court, and it’s kind of tongue and groove with some pins to keep it together.”

Huffman continued, “They are all labeled with a letter and a number.”

Starting in the morning, a crew of about 20 employees starts building the court and by the afternoon the court is assembled and ready for play, but getting the entire building ready takes a bit longer than one day.

Huffman added, “Overall, we are looking at probably about 31-32 hours of the time it takes for us to transition to Summit League. Between preparing the surface and putting the court in, bringing the hoops in, bringing out all the chairs and the scorer's table.”

The actual basketball court itself only gets used twice a year, once for the Summit League Tournament and once for the State Basketball Tournament. It spends the rest of its time, tucked away under special conditions.

“Of course, basketball courts are wood so it’s important for us to store them in a climate-controlled environment which we do down at the iconic arena,” said Huffman.