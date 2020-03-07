Summit League hospitality rooms enhance fan experience

The Summit League tournament is underway in Sioux Falls, and fans from all over are flocking to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

USD and SDSU were in action Saturday and each school is making sure their fans are well taken care of before the game.

Two hours prior to game time is when the hospitality rooms open for both the Jackrabbits and Coyotes.

Giving fans a place to interact and have some fun before the big game.

The hospitality room has drinks and food for fans to enjoy, and also gives them chance to see old friends.

SDSU alum Anne Janssen said, “Nothing like it, it brings all sorts of fans from everywhere. I just saw my high school English teacher for instance, and it’s just the comradery of being a Jackrabbit and being an alumni. There’s just nothing else like it.”

The band, players, and cheerleaders stop in to get the fans excited to cheer on their team.

USD fan, Mike Kjose from Vermillion said, “Energizes everybody, the band plays, the players come through, it’s an opportunity for everybody to unite and get together. You just feel the spark, you just feel the energy.”

The room brings together people of all ages and backgrounds, with one thing in common.

Janssen added, “It’s also something I have in common with all age groups because once you’re an SDSU alum, you’re always an SDSU alum, and we’re all really proud of it.”

The hospitality room is open to the public, and anyone with school pride ready to show their support.

"Everybody gets to support and everybody gets to hold together as a group, rather than just individuals wondering around the building. It gives us all an opportunity to stand around and be proud,” said Kjose.