Summit League tournament gives economic boots to Sioux Falls

Day two of the Summit League tournament today, with many teams and fans visiting Sioux Falls.

While the PREMIER Center has been a packed house, local businesses have been busy too.

This time of year is big for more than just the PREMIER center.

Local businesses get to thrive with the potential new customers.

"It's a great piece of business for Sioux Falls. You know, this time of year this is a great shot in the arm, people are eating in the restaurants, they're buysing gas, they're staying in the hotels, they're shopping."

Heather Christensen is a manger at Crooked Pint Ale House.

With the restaurant being right across the street from the PREMIER Center, they've been keeping pretty busy.

"It's been pretty amazing actually. We got a pretty good crowd yesterday."

"Today we had one of the, we had three buses come in of the cheerleaders and the players and stuff and their families," said Christensen.

Exposure from the Summit League Tournament benefits the Sioux Falls economy.

Schmidt said, "...economically of course it means millions of dollars that are pumped into the community, it puts Sioux Falls on the map in the sports world. And we know that after people are here and have a great time they're gonna go home and talk about it."

Giving basketball fans from all over the state a reason to come and enjoy Sioux Falls.

And out of state teams and fans get to experience the city for the weekend.

Christensen said, "We absolutely love having people come from all over the place."

Schmidt said, "Sioux Falls and the region has continued to keep this at the top of their list as a something they must go and experience and have fun at. And I think that's really kept it going well and we look forward to a great future with the Summit League."

