Super Smash Bros. Tournament in Sioux Falls Saturday

According to one of the organizers of the Super Smash Bros. tournament, Jonathan Bravo, this event is for amateurs and experts. It will be held at Icon Lounge in Downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

The tournament is for all ages and some of the best players in the state will be part of it. Bravo said they will be there to help people if they are just learning how to play. Spectators can also attend the event. There will be food and snacks available.

The brackets are double elimination. Competitors can be singles or in doubles. It is free to enter into the tournament. Participants will need to bring their own Nintendo Switch compatible controller though.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the most sold fighting game in history. The game for Nintendo Switch claimed this title in September of 2019 when it surpassed Street Fighter II.