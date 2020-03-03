Super Tuesday test: Biden looks to blunt Bernie’s rise

The Democrats’ moderate wing is scrambling to unite behind Joe Biden’s presidential bid as voters across a series of Super Tuesday states prepare to render a verdict that could fundamentally re-shape the party’s 2020 nomination fight.

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The race was transformed in the 36 hours before polls opened as former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg abruptly suspended their campaigns and endorsed Biden.

Another former competitor, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, publicly backed Biden for the first time as well.

Buttigieg says Biden will be a president “who will draw out what’s best in each of us.”

The urgency of the moment reflected deep concerns from the Democratic establishment that Bernie Sanders, a polarizing progressive, was positioned to seize a significant delegate lead on Tuesday when 14 states and one U.S. territory vote.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren opened is holding out hope of winning at a contested convention.

For Warren, it’s a high-risk strategy born of necessity. She’s suddenly flush with cash that can help her stay in the race for weeks, yet she hasn’t won any of the first four states. She’s hoping to carry her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, but it’s unclear where else she may win on the delegate-rich day.

Those realities raise questions about whether the Massachusetts senator should follow the leads of Klobuchar and Buttigieg and drop out.

What to watch as 14 states vote in Super Tuesday primaries

Super Tuesday is the biggest day of the primary calendar. Fourteen states vote in primaries from the Atlantic to the Pacific, including the two most populous states, California and Texas.

More than 1,300 delegates are at stake on Tuesday, marking a third of the total available during the entire Democratic primary process.

Sanders and Mike Bloomberg are running the widest and most aggressive Super Tuesday efforts, largely because they have the money to do it. It will be Bloomberg’s first time on the ballot in the 2020 race.

Any candidate who doesn’t perform strongly on Tuesday will likely face pressure to exit the race.

California

California Democrats looking for a candidate to defeat President Donald Trump will pick from a suddenly reshaped presidential field. It’s the biggest prize by far, with more than 400 delegates at stake.

Biden was expected back in the state Tuesday, while Warren campaigned Monday near Los Angeles.

California officials bracing for long lines are urging patience as voters cast ballots on Super Tuesday in what could be record turnout for a presidential primary election.

Early voting started last month, but officials expect the bulk of ballots to be cast Tuesday. A fraction of the 20.7 million registered voters in the heavily Democratic state has already returned ballots in early voting.

Enthusiasm is high for the election, which was moved up from its usual spot in June. But the election also coincides with a number of changes aimed at expanding voter participation and those changes may end up confusing voters or contributing to longer lines.

Texas

A substantial Texas primary is primed to say a lot about the state’s fast-changing politics. The red state with a budding blue streak is towering over a shrinking 2020 presidential field.

More than 2 million people had already voted in Texas even before polls opened for Tuesday’s primary.

Super Tuesday marks first major security test of 2020

Tuesday’s presidential primaries across 14 states mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterms. State and local election officials say they are prepared to deal with everything from equipment problems to false information about the coronavirus.

States have been racing to shore up cybersecurity defenses, replace aging and vulnerable voting equipment and train for worst-case scenarios since it became clear that Russia launched a sweeping and systematic effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. intelligence chiefs have warned foreign interference remains a threat for the 2020 election. And the recent outbreak of a new virus could present a bad actor with an opening to spread false information to keep voters away from the polls.

Sessions in showdown to reclaim his old Alabama Senate seat

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will try to beat back a slate of aggressive competitors in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary. The Tuesday primary will test how much Trump’s past censure has damaged Sessions in the deep red state.

Sessions is now part of a seven person field along with former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore jockeying for the GOP nomination and the right to challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.

The Republican primary is expected to head to a runoff between the top two finishers.

