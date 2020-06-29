Supporters celebrate Pastor Salem's 99th birthday with caravan

A well-known local pastor celebrated his 99th birthday with the help of friends and family.

Pastor Harold Salem, leader of the Christian Worship Hour, celebrated his 99th birthday on Saturday.

Supporters marked the occasion with a "social distancing" celebration - by putting together a caravan to celebrate the big day. People drove by the pastor's house with birthday signs and balloons in their cars.

Pastor Salem has led the Christian Worship Hour since 1979. It airs each Sunday on KSFY at 10 a.m.