Survey shows business leaders optimistic despite coronavirus

A new survey suggests business leaders are optimistic the economy will start to recover later this year in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains despite the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The region's overall economic index improved in May to 43.5 from April's 35.1.

The confidence index in the survey released Monday improved to suggest that businesses are optimistic the economy will begin to rebound within the next six months.

That index improved to 56.6 in May from April’s weak 45.5 reading. Any score above 50 suggests economic growth, while scores below 50 suggest decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

