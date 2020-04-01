Survey suggests pandemic draining vigor from Midwest economy

A survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains is showing more signs of the coronavirus pandemic's disruptive economic impact.

A report released Monday says the Mid-American Business Conditions index sank in March to 46.7 - its lowest reading since September 2016.

The survey's confidence index plunged to a record low of 14.5.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

