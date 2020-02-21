Survey suggests trade deal signings buoyed bankers’ hopes

A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states suggests they're optimistic about the economy over the next few months.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the Rural Mainstreet Survey, and he says the signings of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and the China trade agreement have boosted economic confidence across the region.

The overall February survey index declined, however, to 51.6

Organizers say scores above 50 suggest a growing economy, while scores below 50 indicate a shrinking economy.

Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.