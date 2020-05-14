Suspect arrested for April shooting that damaged Harrisburg garage

Authorities say a suspect is facing several charges in connection to a shooting that damaged a Harrisburg garage last month.

Eighteen-year-old Mahpiya Pauk Skyberg was arrested May 5, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The arrest is in connection to an incident on April 22. Deputies received a report around 1:30 a.m. about a report of gunshots on E. Walnut Street. A resident in the area later discovered several bullet holes in the siding of a garage.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's office began an investigation, and eventually identified Skyberg and a juvenile as suspects in the shooting.

Deputies arrested Skyberg May 5 on charges assault, discharge of a firearm at an occupied structure, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Authorities say they were able to recover the gun used in the shooting. They did not say whether the juvenile suspect was in custody.