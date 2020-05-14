Suspect wounded in shootout with Rapid City police

Police say a routine traffic stop in Rapid City quickly escalated into a shootout with officers, who shot and critically wounded a suspect.

No officers were injured in the shooting about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Highway 44 intersection. Authorities say once the vehicle pulled over to the side of the road, a man got out and started shooting at police, striking a squad car.

Police Chief Karl Jegeris says officers returned fire and badly wounded the suspect.

The Rapid City Journal reports there were two others in the vehicle who have been interviewed, but Jegeris said they seemed deceptive when questioned.

