T. Denny Sanford donates $1 million to help with relief during COVID-19 outbreak

Philanthropist and local businessman, T. Denny Sanford, is pledging $1 million to the One Sioux Falls fund. Mayor Paul TenHaken established the fund the middle of March to help provide relief to residents in the Sioux Falls MSA (Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner counties). The money will be given to people, who are unable to qualify for federal or state assistance to avoid evictions and help with financial hardships if they're unable to work because of COVID-19.

“Time after time, Denny has stepped up and been generous to the people of Sioux Falls,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “As people in Sioux Falls grapple with the financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 virus, Denny has come forward to help a lot of people in need. I am grateful for Denny’s contribution and friendship during this challenging time for Sioux Falls.”

“Sioux Falls has given me so much in my life, and I want to make sure those hurting right now have a helping hand. We will get through this and I am happy to help the community overcome the effects of this virus,” Sanford said.

On Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council approved an agreement to contribute up to $1 million to the fund as well. The City’s existing housing budget will contribute $250,000 and $750,000 will come from supplemental appropriations. Those funds are expected to officially be approved upon second reading on April 7th. With Sanford's donation and that contribution from the city, the One Sioux Falls fund is up to $3.1 million.

If you are in need of financial assistance, you can reach out to the Helpline Center by calling 211. If you're able to donate, you can give online by visiting the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation website.