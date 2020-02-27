TSA: Potential delays at Sioux Falls airport

The TSA is sending out an advisory for those with a flight out of Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

The TSA is advising you to arrive at least two hours before your flight. There may be potential delays at the security checkpoint due to an x-ray machine that is not functioning.

Repairs are being made as quickly as possible but there is no estimated time for completion.

The TSA is encouraging travelers to check what luggage you can and limit carry-ons to help speed up the process.

