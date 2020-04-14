Tabor cancels 2020 Czech Days celebration

A large South Dakota festival celebrating Czech heritage in South Dakota has canceled its 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Tabor Czech Days Festival has been canceled, organizers announced Tuesday.

Czech Days had been scheduled to take place from June 18 through June 21.

The festival committee decided this was the "appropriate action" due to current state and federal guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Any craft fair vendor who has already submitted their form and payment will receive a 100% refund of their monies in the upcoming days.

The 2021 festival is scheduled for June 17-19. You can find more information on the organization's website.